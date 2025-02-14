Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 7,479 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 37.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.