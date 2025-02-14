Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 77,947 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,947 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.