Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,153 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,662,000 after buying an additional 891,255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 79.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after buying an additional 2,149,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,066,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,869,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.