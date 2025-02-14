Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.06 and a 200 day moving average of $309.83. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.13.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

