Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XHR

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.