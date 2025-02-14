Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,829 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,748,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 188,386 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Etsy by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,294 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 1,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBGlobal.com LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

