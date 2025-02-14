Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

