Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 204,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,712 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $100.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.86%. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.