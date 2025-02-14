Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,370.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
