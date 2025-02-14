Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,370.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. CIBC reissued an “outperformer” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Report on NTR

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.