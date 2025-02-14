Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,083 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 194,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of 3D Systems worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 799,157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,203,001 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,709 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 508,951 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 525,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.63. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 117.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,346.30. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

