Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 132.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $799,534.56. This represents a 16.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC opened at $34.60 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 6.45%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

