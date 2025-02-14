Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in BP by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BP by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 58.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 9.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in BP by 1,867.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BP from $34.70 to $31.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

BP stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

