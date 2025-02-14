Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $176.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

