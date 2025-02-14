Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $193.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.49 and its 200-day moving average is $158.59.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

