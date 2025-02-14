Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 172.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ryanair by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ryanair by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.4677 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

