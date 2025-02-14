Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 132.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BVN. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Scotiabank raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.