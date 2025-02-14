Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $175,931,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,949,000 after buying an additional 920,819 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,097,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,460,000 after buying an additional 84,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,469,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after buying an additional 61,784 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $50.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

