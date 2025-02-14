Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,019.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

