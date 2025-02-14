Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International

Magna International Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.