Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

