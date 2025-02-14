Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 665,716 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,706,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

