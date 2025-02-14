Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 592 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $503.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.23.

Shares of CACI opened at $341.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $337.70 and a 12 month high of $588.26. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

