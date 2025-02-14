Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 60,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $67.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

