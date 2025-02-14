Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% during the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,100,000 after buying an additional 3,650,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 2,748,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 192,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 923,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 751,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

