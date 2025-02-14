Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,692,201.12. The trade was a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

