Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 632,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 128,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $1,083,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,465.60. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

