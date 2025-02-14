Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth $4,093,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 178,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

