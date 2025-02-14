Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 10,288 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,084,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 83,408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,267,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $10,549,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 756,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 517,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,485 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. This trade represents a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,048 shares of company stock worth $136,772. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BBDC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

