Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 13,272 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,734 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after buying an additional 633,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,041,000 after buying an additional 642,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
