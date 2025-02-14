Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Barclays decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STAG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 23.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 150.51%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.