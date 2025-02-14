Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lineage alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LINE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at $265,895,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at $176,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at $173,115,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at $134,351,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at $131,875,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lineage from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Lineage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINE opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $89.85.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.