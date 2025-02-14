Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,990 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

