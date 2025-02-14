Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 33,504 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,504 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Flowserve worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 197.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 606,416 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 422,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 120,396 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $6,099,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $4,859,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

