Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 36,527 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,778 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 36,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 451.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

