Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 4,486 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,832 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

