Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 59,295 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,295 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,085,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 723,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 83,068 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Personalis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Personalis stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

