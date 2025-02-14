Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.31.

NYSE RGA opened at $204.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.97. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $166.21 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

