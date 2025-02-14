Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 7,300 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,525,000 after purchasing an additional 538,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,775,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $94.24 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

