Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 7,933 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,475,000 after purchasing an additional 485,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,630 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after purchasing an additional 674,117 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 693,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,328,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $33,590,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $63.35 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

