Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 8,311 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $284.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $119.81.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

