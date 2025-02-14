Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes $3.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Shares of SPSM opened at $45.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

