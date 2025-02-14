Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,641,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 327,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,988 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 197,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $56.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

