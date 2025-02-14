Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

