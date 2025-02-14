Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SMCI opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.