Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 6.6 %

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,530.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 612,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 596,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 416,945.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,753,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.