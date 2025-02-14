Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,552,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,055,000 after acquiring an additional 169,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

TECK stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

