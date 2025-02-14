The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,019 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $411,304,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

