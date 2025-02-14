Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $195.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $187.23 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after acquiring an additional 459,990 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,419,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 954.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,402,000 after acquiring an additional 289,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,775.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 262,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.