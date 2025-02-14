William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for SPS Commerce

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPSC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $148.50 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $147.27 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%.

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,230 shares of company stock worth $6,379,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 209.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

