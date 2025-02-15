14,820 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Seros Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.